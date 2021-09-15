Stray Kids' 'NOEASY' achieves THIS milestone on Spotify; Stays strong on Billboard's World Albums Chart

Stray Kids' 'NOEASY' was released on August 26, 2021. On September 14 at approximately 11:50 pm KST (8:20 pm IST), 'NOEASY' has officially surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. It is their sixth album to reach this milestone and also their second-fastest album to do so, following 'IN Life' in just 22 days.

Stray Kids received a lot of love for their latest album 'NOEASY'. As of August 24, the album topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 40 regions including the USA, Australia, Germany and Spain. The title track 'Thunderous' also placed at the number 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in 44 regions including France, Argentina and Sweden. Also, on the day of release, 'NOEASY' recorded 355,946 physical album sales on Hanteo Chart, already smashing Stray Kids’ first-week sales record of 233,381 albums in just one day. This broke their previous record of their repackaged album 'IN Life', which achieved sales of 233,381 copies in one day.

Meanwhile, Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 18! Stray Kids’ 'NOEASY' stayed strong at number 9 in its third week. Not just that, 'NOEASY' is the most pre-ordered album in the history of JYP Entertainment groups and the first and only fourth-generation group to have four songs reach the Top 5 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 2021! Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids spill their innermost feelings in the emotional ballad track ‘Sorry, I Love You’ MV

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.