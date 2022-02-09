Stray Kids’ ‘NOEASY’ is the fastest album under JYP Entertainment to reach THIS milestone

South Korean boy group Stray Kids’ second studio album ‘NOEASY’ has achieved a new milestone! On February 8, the full length album crossed 300 million cumulative streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify. ‘NOEASY’ has hit this milestone in 169 days following its release in August 2021. Additionally, ‘NOEASY’ is now the fastest album under JYP Entertainment to reach this mark. The group’s repackage album ‘IN LIFE’ holds the second spot, after reaching the milestone in 200 days.

Upon its release, Stray Kids had explained that the title ‘NOEASY’ is a spin on the words ‘NOISY’ and ‘NO EASY’, expressing that the group will always strive against all hardships that might arise in their desire to leave a loud impact on the world with their music. ‘NOEASY’ peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart, and was certified a million-seller by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), making it not only Stray Kids’ first million-selling album, but also their label’s. ‘NOEASY’ also took home the award for Best Album (Bonsang) at the 36th Golden Disc Awards.

The album combines multiple genres including hip hop, EDM, pop, R&B, and rock, spanning across a total of 14 tracks: ‘CHEESE’, ‘Thunderous’, ‘DOMINO’, ‘SSICK’, ‘The View’, ‘Sorry, I Love You’, ‘Silent Cry’, ‘Secret Secret’, ‘Star Lost’, ‘Red Lights (Bang Chan, Hyunjin)’, ‘Surfin’ (Lee Know, Changin, Felix)’, ‘Gone Away (HAN, Seungmin, I.N)’, ‘WOLFGANG’, and ‘Mixtape : OH’. Out of these tracks, ‘Thunderous’ is the lead single, while ‘WOLFGANG’ was previously released via Mnet’s show ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, and ‘Mixtape : OH’ had been released previously through Stray Kids’ ‘Mixtape Project’.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

