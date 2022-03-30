Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’ debuts atop Billboard’s World Albums chart; BTS, Red Velvet, NCT 127 & more rank high

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week of April 2 is here, and Stray Kids’ new mini-album ‘ODDINARY’ has debuted at number 1 on the chart for this week! Stray Kids has had a big week, with ‘ODDINARY’ also debuting at number 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the group’s first-ever entry. It also debuted atop the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts on Billboard. Not only this, ‘ODDINARY’ also debuted at number 2 on the Tastemaker Albums chart. Moreover, Stray Kids has found themselves topping the Artist 100 chart, making another impressive feat for the group.

Meanwhile, BTS maintains six albums in the Top 15 of the World Albums chart for the fourth consecutive week. BTS’ 2017 release ‘Love Yourself: Her’ holds on to its spot at number 2, followed by ‘BE’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, and ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, in spots 4 through 7, in order. BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ ranks at number 12 this time around.

Red Velvet’s latest EP ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm’ debuts on the chart at number 8. NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ spends its 27th consecutive week on the chart, this time at number 10, followed by BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ at number 11, its 77th week since release.

(G)I-DLE’s first studio album ‘I NEVER DIE’ enters the chart at number 13, followed by TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ at number 14, and ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ at number 15, rounding out this week’s Billboard World Albums chart’s top 15.

Congratulations to all the artists!

