Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’ debuts at No.1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart

Stray Kids returned with their latest album, ‘ODDINARY’ on March 18, and the release is a certified hit! Containing the message of making ‘abnormal’ the new normal by combining the words ‘odd’ and ‘ordinary’, ‘ODDINARY’ contains seven tracks, including the title song, ‘MANIAC’.

Soon after its release, Stray Kids shot to the top of the ranks, debuting at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, as well as the European iTunes Album Chart with ‘ODDINARY’. Additionally, the mini album has reached number 1 in 57 regions at the time of writing, including France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the title track ‘MANIAC’ is also number 1 on both the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart as well as the European iTunes Song Chart. Additionally, the track reached number 1 in over 40 countries by the time of writing, including France, Greece, India, Norway, Spain, and more. All six of the side tracks have also entered at high ranks on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, with ‘VENOM’ at number 9, ‘Charmer’ at number 13, ‘Lonely St.’ at number 15, ‘Freeze’ at number 17, ‘Waiting For Us (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Seungmin, I.N)’ at number 21, and ‘Muddy Water (Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix)’ at number 22.

Further, Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’ has also become the first K-Pop album of 2022 to reach/debut simultaneously at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, European iTunes Album Chart, and the European iTunes Song Chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids for a successful comeback with ‘ODDINARY’!

