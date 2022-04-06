Stray Kids’ ODDINARY locks place on Billboard 200 for the second week; NCT DREAM debuts Glitch Mode

Flying higher than ever! Stray Kids and NCT DREAM have made it their mission to excel on the music charts worldwide and it has only been welcomed with constant support from fans of both the groups. While competition is keeping them busy, the fighting spirit of these groups is surely keeping them winning.

Stray Kids released their sixth mini-album ‘ODDINARY’ with its title track ‘MANIAC’ on March 18. The album became the group’s first entry on the Billboard 200 chart, ranking No.1, a feat very rare and commendable in the whole music industry. The album went on to become the group’s most successful release to date, breaking countless records. Now, in its second charting week, ‘ODDINARY’ has grabbed the No. 11 position on the chart detailing the most popular albums of that week. It makes Stray Kids the first Korean act to chart their album in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks consecutively.

On the other hand, NCT DREAM released ‘Glitch Mode’, the group’s second studio album amidst much pomp on March 28. The album has gone on to debut at an impressive No.50 spot on Billboard 50, making it the first and highest touch for the group on the chart. All this without having a US distributor unlike their counterparts NCT 127 or NCT along with fellow competitors who have the backing of American dispensation. NCT DREAM has also landed at No. 39 on the Artist 100 chart of Billboard, their other highest achievement.

Congratulations to both the teams!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the April 2022 K-Pop comebacks featuring EXO’s Suho, BIGBANG, Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Onew and more