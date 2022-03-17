Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’ surpasses 1.3 million pre orders ahead of release

Another milestone in the bag for the 8 members! On March 17, it was announced that boy group Stray Kids’ upcoming album ‘ODDINARY’ has surpassed a total of 1.3 million stock pre-orders as of the previous day. This makes them the first artist under JYP Entertainment to cross the 1 million pre-order sales mark, and also set a personal best for the group.

Previously, Stray Kids became the first artist under their agency to record 1 million sales with their second full album ‘NOEASY’. The album itself previously amounted to 930,000 pre-orders, making a 400,000 album sale rise right from the start in case of ‘ODDINARY’.

The ‘million seller’ tag is one that not many artists have the chance to boast about but Stray Kids has now made it their second time doing so, once again displaying their global influence in the music industry. The 8 members of the group have been regularly treating their fans to self-produced music ever since their debut in March 2018.

‘ODDINARY’, their sixth mini-album, encompasses 7 unique tracks led by the heavily anticipated ‘MANIAC’ acting as the title. Stray Kids has continued to release fantastic music that brings together the group’s skilled artistry and experimental take with a dash of uniqueness added to the mix.

Set to release on March 18 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Stray Kids’ new album will be available worldwide.

