Stray Kids own their rebellious and fiery personalities in the scintillating MV for ‘Thunderous’

Stray Kids are back with their second album ‘NOEASY’ and the title track ‘Thunderous’ and they have released an absolute banger! The korean title is a combination of singers and annoying people, which is an indication that this song is for the people who find their genre of music ‘noisy’ as they embrace the concepts with complete musicality!

The moment you watch the music video, your eyes and ears are completely overwhelmed. The boundaries between traditional Korean music and modern instrumental music such as electro-pop and deep house are blended very well. The pleasure continues from start to finish. On the other hand, the visual beauty of watching a movie and the exhilarating and magnificent sound that seems to have seen a gratifying traditional performance give a deep lingering impression. It contains dynamic beauty with traditional colors such as royal music, pungmul nori, and Bukcheong lion mask, and uses animation transitions as well as visual special effects to create a sense of scale.

What stands out the most is Stray Kids' leisurely expression. The attractiveness of 'Thunderous' is doubled as the powerful and rough Stray Kids' unique charms are combined with a stylish dance with impressive hand movements and footwork. Stray Kids has been recognized for their musicality by creating the word 'malamat genre' which means completely spicy music. 'Thunderous' is a song that makes you feel Stray Kids’ individuality and musical ability at once. Their unconventional energy and color suits their various talents and comes through stronger than ever in every comeback.

This album is the first work to be released after winning the Mnet 'Kingdom: Legendary War'. With the pre-order volume exceeding 930,000 copies, Stray Kids is expected to become a million-seller with this album. It is truly a 'leap of development', surpassing three times the previous work.

