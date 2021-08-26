Stray Kids perform new fiery comeback track 'Thunderous' & cover DAY6's 'I’ll Try' on 'Weekly Idol'

Stray Kids are taking big strides with their new comeback album 'NOEASY' and its fiery hot title track 'Thunderous'! 'NOEASY' has been receiving a lot of love since its release and has topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in 40 regions including the USA, Australia, Germany and Spain. The title track 'Thunderous' also placed at the number 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in 44 regions including France, Argentina and Sweden.

Following the release of their new album 'NOEASY' on August 23, Stray Kids appeared on the August 25 episode of 'Weekly Idol.' During the show, Stray Kids showcased a stunning performance of their new title track 'Thunderous'. Not just that, for the 'Weekly Playlist' segment, members Bang Chan, Seungmin, and I.N covered DAY6’s 'I’ll Try.' Ahead of the performance, they were asked if Seungmin chose this song since he is a fan of the group. However, Seungmin responded by saying that he wanted to dedicate this performance to STAYs who have always loved and supported the group.

You can check out Stray Kids' Thunderous performance below:

Meanwhile, On August 26, Stray Kids’ music video for 'Back Door' surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s second music video to achieve the feat following 'God’s Menu.' Stray Kids originally released 'Back Door' on September 14, 2020, at 6 pm KST, meaning that the song took just over 11 months and 11 days to reach the milestone. Congratulations to Stray Kids!

