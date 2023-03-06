Stray Kids’ possible comeback: Group completes filming MV; Album release date not confirmed

On March 6th, Stray Kids confirmed their comeback next month and are accelerating preparations for a new album. Recently, Stray Kids even finished filming a music video for their new song. Stray Kids' comeback is about six months since the mini-album 'Maxident' released in October last year. At that time, Stray Kids set a record of being a 'Triple Million Seller' by exceeding the cumulative sales of 3 million copies based on the circle chart within a month of the release of 'MAXIDENT'.

Stray Kids, who achieved a million-seller for two consecutive years following their previous work 'ODDINARY', proved their rapid global growth by topping the US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' for two consecutive times. Thanks to this popularity, Stray Kids successfully completed their second world tour encore performance in Japan last month, and will decorate the end of their second world tour with an encore performance in the Philippines and the US ahead of the event. In particular, Stray Kids' concert in the US has a greater meaning in that it is the second K-pop boy group to enter a North American stadium venue.

Stray Kids' first full-length Japanese album, ‘THE SOUND,’ released on the 22nd of last month, ranked first in the latest Oricon Weekly Album Ranking (02.20-02.26) announced by Oricon on its official website on March 1st. With this album, they entered the Oricon Daily Album Ranking as #1 on February 21st and maintained the #1 spot for 7 days in a row until the 27th, reaffirming their local popularity.

Stray Kids ranked first on three charts, including the Weekly Top Album Sales Chart, Hot Album Chart, and Artist 100, with sales of 450,808 copies based on Billboard Japan tally. It was ranked highest in the weekly album rankings (February 20-February 26) of Tower Records, the largest record shop in the country, and boasted a strong record power in Japan. The new album 'The Sound' includes the title song of the same name written and composed by Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han of the group's producing team 3RACHA, followed by 'Battle Ground' and 'Lost Me'. , 'DLMLU', 'Novel', 'Scars', 'There’ and the mini-album 'MAXIDENT', which shines at No. 1 on the US Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200', the title song 'CASE 143' (Case One Four Three), the b-side song 'Chill out', and the Japanese version of the title song 'Sori singer' from the 2nd regular album 'NOEASY'.

