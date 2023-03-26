Stray Kids presents dance practice video of Hellevator to celebrate 5th debut anniversary; Fans get nostalgic

Stray Kids go over the intense choreography for their 2020 track ‘Hellevator’ in the 'Stray Kids 5th Anniversary with STAY' video which was their first digital single released on November 1, 2017, and also included the group's previous album, SKZ2020 as the title track. The track quickly gained popularity among K-pop fans for its unique sound and catchy chorus.

The song's title and concept were inspired by the idea of a 'Hellevator', a term coined by the group to describe a metaphorical elevator that takes people up to success. The lyrics of the song describe the struggles and hardships of chasing dreams, with the members singing about their determination to rise above adversity and reach the top. 'Hellavator' was a huge success, both domestically and internationally, and helped establish Stray Kids as one of the rising stars of the K-pop scene.

Stray Kids’ 'Hellevator' Dance Practice Video

To mark their 5th anniversary, Stray Kids released a special dance practice video for 'Hellevator.' The video, which was posted on the group's official YouTube channel on March 25, 2023, quickly went viral among fans.

The dance practice video showcases the group's incredible choreography skills, with the members flawlessly executing the intricate moves and formations of the song's dance routine. The video also features stunning visuals and dynamic camera work, making it a treat for both the eyes and ears.

The release of the dance practice video was a nostalgic moment for both the members and fans, as it allowed them to revisit the song that kickstarted Stray Kids' career and reflect on their journey over the past five years

A Memorable Practice Video Release

The 'Hellevator' dance practice video is not only a celebration of Stray Kids' 5th anniversary but also a demonstration of the group's dedication and hard work. The video showcases the group's impressive dance skills and attention to detail, highlighting the countless hours of practice and preparation that went into perfecting the routine.

'Hellevator' had a huge impact on Stray Kids' journey as a group. The song was a turning point for the group, paving the way for their future success and helping establish their unique sound and identity. It's a celebration of the group's journey and a reminder of the hard work and dedication they put in.

