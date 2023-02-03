Stray Kids’ producer trio Bangchan, Changbin and Han promoted in Korean Music Copyright Association

Stray Kids ' Han, Bangchan, and Changbin have been promoted to regular members in 2023 of the Korea Music Copyright Association, the largest music copyright organization in Korea. According to a South Korean media outlet on February 2nd, as of last month, about 47,000 composers and lyricists are registered as members of the Korean Music Copyright Association.

Every year, among associate members, 22 people in the popular music field based on the highest copyright fee, and 3 people in the non-pop music field (pure, Korean traditional music, children's songs, and religion) are promoted to regular members. This year's list of those who were promoted to regular members also included Jannabi Choi Jeong Hoon, Minji Sean (Kim Minji), and 24 (Seo Jung Hoon).

Jannabi:

Jannabi or Choi Jung Hoon participated in the composition, lyrics, arrangement, and performance of 'For Lovers Who Hesitate' and 'The Hot Summer Night is gone’ and made it a hit. MinGtion composed Red Velvet's 'Queendom' and Taeyeon's 'A Poem Called You'. Bangchan, Han, and Changbin are members of Stray Kids, the representative 4th generation boy group, and are also members of the group's own production team, '3RACHA'.

JYP Entertainment said on February 1st, "According to what Lollapalooza Paris announced on their official social media handles on January 25th, Stray Kids will be holding a global music festival held at Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France from July 21st to 23rd. They will attend ‘Lollapalooza Paris’ as a headliner on the first day, the 21st.” 'Lollapalooza' is a large-scale music festival that started in Chicago, USA in 1991 and is being held in many parts of the world, including the United States, France, Chile, and Brazil.

According to JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids will hold a solo concert in Bangkok, Thailand on February 2nd and 3rd, and hold their second world tour 'Stray Kids 2nd World Tour ‘MANIAC’ with 42 concerts in 18 cities around the world. Afterwards, they will perform in Asia, Australia, and the Americas, including Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Manila, Philippines, Atlanta, and Fort Worth, USA. Among them, a total of six encore concerts were held at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on February 11th and 12th, Kyocera Dome in Osaka on February 25th and 26th, and Bank of California Stadium in Los Angeles, USA on March 31st and April 2nd.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope breaks through his ‘bright image’ in the serene preview photos for ‘All New Hope’ Photo-Folio

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.