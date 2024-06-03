Stray Kids Quiz: How well do you know the Lose My Breath singers?

Stray Kids is a South Korean idol group that rose to fame for their relatable lyrics, amazing performances and catchy tunes. Moreover, they are also a self-producing group which sets them apart from many. They are known for their popular songs like MANIAC, S-Class and more.

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017. It consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was their EP Rock-Star which was released on November 10 along with the music video of the title track LALALA.

The group will be making a comeback in July 2024. This will mark their first comeback since their last album in November 2023. The group also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth for their upcoming track Lose My Breath which is set to release on May 10. The dynamic group also flaunted their fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.