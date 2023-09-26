Stray Kids’ rap unit 3RACHA’s interaction with USA security personnel steals hearts of fans

Stray Kids’ producers Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin make up the subunit 3RACHA. They not only make the song for the group but are also part of the rap line. Stray Kids was supposed to perform at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 as a whole group but couldn't due to a recent accident and hence, the 3RACHA took the stage and stunned the audience with their performance.

3RACHA’s cute interaction with security personnel in USA

The 3RACHA set off for Korea on September 25. On their way back home they were greeted by hundreds of fans at the John F. Kennedy International Airport. Fans swarmed the area as they wanted to get a glance at their favorite artist. In these situations, the work and responsibilities of security personnel become very important as they have to protect the artist and manage the crowd. The subunit luckily was assigned a very friendly and hard-working bodyguard who not only complimented the artist but took good care of them too. The interaction between 3RACHA and the bodyguard has fans swooning.

Through the heavy crowds, the bodyguard guided the three members to their planes. The security personnel wished the members a great flight and told them that they were really awesome. He even went on to say that he’ll be here when they come back to New York next time. Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan, who was walking beside him, took the tall and well-built bodyguard’s arms and wrapped them around his hands. On receiving the compliments Bang Chan gave out a small giggle.

The bodyguard also made sure that the artists were secure and well protected and jokingly told the fans that they all had good cameras on their phones and could easily zoom in and not get too close to the members. This turned out to be an effective strategy as people walked back the personnel was polite.

Before boarding the plane, Stary Kids’ member Han gave a last glance to the bodyguard and said, ‘Brother, love’.



3RACHA’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival

Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han took over the stage with their spectacular performance on hits like 3RACHA, HEYDAY, and Topline. The audience danced to the catchy beats of these songs despite the rain.

