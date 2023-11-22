Stray Kids reacts to fourth No 1 album on Billboard 200 with ROCK-STAR; calls it 'absolutely mindblowing'

Stray Kids has secured an outstanding fourth No.1 spot on the US Billboard main album chart, Billboard 200. They express gratitude to their dedicated fans and set new goals for the future. Stray Kids recently became the first Korean act to chart their first 4 albums consecutively at No.1 on Billboard 200.

Stray Kids celebrates with fans

Via their agency JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids conveyed their excitement for achieving No.1 on Billboard 200 with ROCK-STAR, expressing, "We are incredibly surprised and overjoyed, almost wondering if it's a dream. We feel deeply honored to consistently deliver positive news to our fans."

The group posted on Twitter (X), thanking their fans with the caption: “Absolutely mindblowing that we now have 4 consecutive No.1s on the Billboard 200 chart Thank you to STAY & everyone who has been listening to our music"

The group members acknowledged the unwavering support from their fandom, Stay, emphasizing that as artists, they've achieved their goals thanks to the steadfast support of Stays. They sincerely appreciate being continually inspired and loved for the music they craft with care. In the video posted, they also emphasized how thankful they are to their fandom and how amazing it is that they were able to top the Billboard 200 charts four times that too consecutively.

Stray Kids achieve No.1 four times on Billboard 200

Stray Kids' most recent milestone was attained with their new mini-album, ROCK-STAR, which was released on November 10, sending them to the top of the Billboard 200 for the fourth time in their career. In the K-pop industry, only the renowned group BTS has surpassed this remarkable feat.

On November 20, the boy band under JYP Entertainment made a significant impact, claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 Album Chart by selling 224,000 units. According to Nielsen Music's report for the week ending November 16, Stray Kids' album ROCK-STAR amassed an impressive 224,000 equivalent album units, with 213,000 being pure units.

Stray Kids' album, ROCK-STAR, achieves its fourth consecutive debut at the top position on the Billboard 200 chart. This milestone follows their previous albums ODDINARY, MAXIDENT, and 5-STAR, solidifying their status as the only K-Pop group to accomplish this remarkable feat in their career. Stray Kids made history by becoming the first group in 16 years to achieve this milestone with their fourth consecutive album release. Notably, their title track LaLaLaLa also secured the 90th position on Billboard's main single chart, Hot 100.

