Stray Kids records a staggering 2.24 million stock pre-orders for MAXIDENT setting new personal best

Set to release their seventh mini-album within 5 years of their debut, the boy group is letting nothing stop them from becoming K-pop megastars. Upcoming release ‘ MAXIDENT ’ is sure to carry the same fervor response from their fans, the STAYs, and that has once again been proven by receipts.

Stray Kids is taking leaps in their career as musical artists and it is honestly a fabulous thing to witness. As the boy group releases more music in succession than its peers, it may worry some that their sales numbers will be affected. However, the octet has no such fears as it marches right ahead with one record-setting album after the other.

According to the latest date revealed ahead of the drop of their album, it was noted that Stray Kids have managed to sell an insane amount of album units. Surpassing their previous record of 1.3 million stock pre-orders for their sixth mini-album ‘ODDINARY’ which was reported back in March with close to a million more added to it, ‘MAXIDENT’ has now brought in 2.24 million pre-order sales for Stray Kids. Surprisingly, the number has been achieved 10 days before the official album release, as recorded on September 28.

The boy group successfully grabs the 3rd position in the most pre-orders number, only after BTS’ ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’, overtaking NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ numbers by a solid 40,000 units. This is also their new personal best and marks the first time that the group has crossed over 2 million album sales right with the pre-orders.

‘MAXIDENT’ drops on October 7 with a music video for the title track ‘CASE 143’.

