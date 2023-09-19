Stray Kids reported to be planning a fall comeback; JYP Entertainment issues official statement

Reports indicate that Stray Kids is diligently working on their upcoming album, with rumors suggesting it will be released in November. JYP Entertainment has promptly issued an official statement addressing these speculations.

Stray Kids comeback

On September 19, industry insiders revealed that Stray Kids is getting ready for a comeback in November. In response, a representative from JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids' agency, confirmed that the group is indeed working on a new album, but they haven't finalized the release schedule. They will share the schedule as soon as it's confirmed.

This news comes on the heels of Stray Kids' outstanding achievement with their third full-length album, ★★★★★ (Five Star), released last June. It was a significant milestone as the group secured the top spot on the 'Billboard 200' chart for the third consecutive time. Five Star sold an incredible 3,617,499 copies within its first week, setting a remarkable sales record for a K-pop album. This accomplishment underscores the band's immense popularity and appeal.

Stray Kids recent activities

Stray Kids currently hold the second spot among South Korea's best-selling groups up until August 2023, as reported by Circle Chart. Their total sales have reached an impressive 6.3 million units, with their standout album, ★★★★★ (5-STAR), amassing approximately 5,242,486 in sales. Notably, Stray Kids triumphed over tough competition, including TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Sugar Rush Ride, aespa's Girls, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, and SEVENTEEN's SUPER, to clinch the Best K-pop award at the 2023 MTV VMAs, held on September 13th. This marked their debut performance at the VMAs, where they delivered a captivating performance of S-Class in front of enthusiastic fans and fellow talented artists from around the world.

Stray Kids added to their list of achievements by hosting an encore tour as part of their first dome tour, the Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 in Osaka on September ninth and tenth. This marked the group's second visit to the Kyocera Dome Osaka, following their encore show during their most recent world tour, the Stray Kids Second World Tour MANIAC Encore in JAPAN, which took place in February. Impressively, they returned with an even grander dome tour after just seven months.

In addition to their successful tour, Stray Kids achieved another milestone by surpassing 500,000 pre-orders for their first Japanese EP. The album includes tracks like Social Path andSuper Bowl (Japanese Version). Furthermore, the EP dominated the iTunes charts in 21 countries and regions,including Thailand, India, Turkey, and others around the world, holding the top position for an impressive seven consecutive days.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and more; Top-selling K-pop groups of 2023 dominate South Korean music scene