Stray Kids reveal new teaser images for I.N and Seungmin

The past few days for STAYs have been more than joyous with new content dropping every day leaving the fans intrigued for Stray Kids’ comeback with their second full-length album ‘NOEASY’.The latest individual teaser concept photos saw the K-pop boy group’s Seungmin and I.N. gearing up for battle. Earlier this week JYP Entertainment released the album tracklist of 14 songs such as “DOMINO”, “CHEESE”, “THUNDEROUS” and more.

In the teaser photos, both I.N and Seungmin look very dapper in their chic looks. Like the other members, I.N and Seungmin too are seen wearing black and white outfits and pulling off funky jewellery, aligning with the overall thematics of the teaser images. The fans are left awestruck as the members flaunt their elegant looks in the teaser images building up more anticipation for ‘NOEASY’.

Here are the teaser images of I.N and Seungmin.

The individual teaser photos with the members dressed in grunge-gear, all set to fight and protect the world, started dropping on 8 August 2021 with the image of the leader, Bang Chan. Member Lee Know. Changbin and Hyunjin’s pictures were dropped next on 9 August 2021, followed by pictures of Han and Felix on 12 August.

The group’s comeback content was shared first on 22 July, with their epic film trailer setting the enthralling tone for the upcoming album. The trailer saw a monster devouring people’s voices, leaving them helpless. Stray Kids gear up to fight the battle against the monster in order to save the world.

The action-packed concept, along with the teaser images exuding charisma has all the fans reeling with excitement for the ‘NOEASY’ release.

‘NOEASY’ marks the release of Stray Kid’s second full-length album; the group released their first full-length studio album ‘Go Live’, on 22 June 2020.

