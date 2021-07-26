Stray Kids reveal STAYweek schedule ahead of the fandom’s anniversary

STAYs, are you excited? Here’s the schedule for A FULL WEEK package of Stray Kids content. Ahead of the fandom’s third anniversary on August 1, Stray Kids revealed their plans to fill the lives of their beloved stays with a lot of new, never seen before content. The boy group has not only planned a special anniversary live but is in fact, all set to gift fans with an entire week of exclusive content. The band released a video of their meeting for ‘STAYweek’, marking the start of the celebration.

Here’s the timetable for ‘STAYweek’.

The calendar was revealed by Stray Kids on their Twitter handle on July 25, one day before the start of the extravaganza.

The celebration will include episodes of the members preparing for the anniversary, SKZ Song camp, Intro stage, STAY mention party on Twitter and an anniversary live for the fandom.

JYP entertainment, Stray Kids’ agency also revealed that the boys are all set for their upcoming comeback with their album ‘NOEASY’. They released a thunderous satirical trailer in which the boys gather together to fight the ‘sound monster’ who is taking away the voice of people who produce nagging sounds. STAYs are all busy, trying to decipher the video. Even though the date is not confirmed, the highly anticipated album is likely to be released within the month of August.

The group made a comeback last month with their record breaking song ‘Oh’. The song was inclusive of all the eight members in the band and has garnered over 14 Million views on YouTube already.

How excited are you for STAYs upcoming anniversary? Let us know in the comments below.