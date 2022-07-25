Stray Kids reveals ‘STAYweeK’ timetable; ‘Moment for STAY’, ‘Special Gift’ and more announced

STAYs, it’s time to be excited! Ahead of their beloved fandom’s fourth anniversary on August 1, JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids has revealed a week full of content in celebration. Titled ‘STAYweeK’, the newly released timetable involves multiple interesting and mysterious things like ‘Moment for STAY’, ‘Special Gift’ and more.

The schedule kicks off on July 26, with something titled ‘HAPPY STAY D4Y’, referring to the fandom’s fourth anniversary, while mentioning that this is a ‘Stay Only’ event. Next on the list is ‘SKZ CODE Ep.21’, with a coded message alongside. July 28 is earmarked for ‘Moment of STAY’, which appears to be a video. Again, a coded message accompanies this.

July 29 and 30 are marked for behind episodes 1 and 2 of Stray Kids’ 2nd #LOVESTAY ‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’. This is followed by another ‘Stay Only’ event on July 31, titled ‘SKZ Behind Cut’, alongside a ‘Special Gift’ and ‘2 Kids Room Ep.28 & Behind B Cut’.

This leads us to August 1, Monday, STAYs’ birthday. Along with another ‘Special Gift’ marked on the time table, the day will see what appears to be a video titled ‘STAY 4th Birthday Party’, going by the YouTube and VLive icons. Finally, also on this day, is something titled ‘Stray Kids will deliver instead’ (literal translation).

Check out the full time table, released on July 26 at midnight KST (July 25 at 8:30 pm IST), below:

Comprising eight members, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, Stray Kids debuted in 2017 under JYP Entertainment. Most recently, the boy group returned with their sixth EP in March 2022, ‘ODDINARY’.

