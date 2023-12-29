Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR reigns atop Billboard's World Albums Chart for third week

Stray Kids continues to make waves on the Billboard charts, with their latest mini album ROCK-STAR reclaiming the No.1 spot on the World Albums chart for the third non-consecutive week. In its sixth consecutive week on the Billboard 200, the album also climbed to No. 41.

Stray Kids return to top spot on Billboard's World Albums Chart with ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids' musical prowess continues to shine on the Billboard charts as their recent mini-album, ROCK-STAR, stages an impressive return. Billboard's announcement on December 27 highlighted the album's reclamation of the No. 1 spot on the World Albums chart, securing its third non-consecutive week at the pinnacle.

In its enduring journey on the charts, ROCK-STAR climbed back to No. 41 on the prestigious Billboard 200, showcasing sustained popularity in its sixth consecutive week. Notably, the album surged to No. 6 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and maintained a robust presence at No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart, reinforcing its commercial success.

The album's resurgence extended beyond these achievements, making a notable re-entry onto the Tastemaker Albums chart at an impressive No. 20 this week, further solidifying Stray Kids' position in the industry.

Moreover, the group's overall impact was recognized as Stray Kids ascended to No. 40 on Billboard's esteemed Artist 100 chart. This ascent marks their 46th cumulative week on the chart, reflecting their consistent presence and relevance in the music landscape.

Stray Kids will also be joining an ensemble of artists for a charity concert in France

Stray Kids, alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa, are gearing up to grace the stage for a charitable cause at the Yellow Coin Concert set to take place on January 26, 2024, in France. The event, hosted by the French Hospital Foundation under the leadership of Brigitte Macron, aims to support hospitalized children and adolescents through its charitable initiatives.

Advertisement

Renowned artists such as J Balvin, Maroon 5, Pharrell Williams, and more will join Lisa and Stray Kids in this philanthropic endeavor, echoing their commitment to giving back to the community. This concert marks a significant collaboration of global talents converging for a noble cause.

The Yellow Coin Concert holds a meaningful purpose, raising funds to enhance the environment of children's hospitals through the Yellow Coin Collection Campaign. Since its inception in 1989, this initiative, conducted annually in early January, has focused on collecting coins smaller than 1 euro (approx. 1,400 won) to support pediatric healthcare facilities.

The upcoming fundraising period for 2024 is scheduled from January 10 to February 4, aiming to contribute to the betterment of children's hospital environments. Stray Kids' participation in this charity concert adds their voice to a collective effort by artists to bring hope and support to young patients, showcasing their commitment beyond the stage to make a positive impact on society.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jin to make his solo debut, 2 others from BTS may drop new albums in 2024 amid military enlistment: Reports