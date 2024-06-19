Stray Kids, the popular K-pop group, is all set to make their comeback with a brand new album titled ATE. Moreover, the group has also released an elaborate trailer, providing a glimpse of the concept. All the members desperately try to turn around their luck in the short video, leading to humorous and fun instances.

Stray Kids releases album trailer for ATE

On June 19, 2024, Stray Kids released a trailer for their upcoming album titled ATE, which will be released soon in the coming days. In the short video, Felix was seen doing a commercial for a fortune cookie company called ATE. Excited, the other members also used the fortune cookie for better luck. However, when Bang Chan cracked open a biscuit, the note inside it said that “Your luck no longer lasts from now on”. Since then, bad instances started to occur for all of them.

As they could no longer endure all the bad luck, they went to the store and bought another packet of the fortune cookies. After many more tries, they finally received a positive note, and their bad luck turned into good in no time. Their lives were back on track, and they were fully enjoying the lucky things that kept happening.

Advertisement

The album is set to be released on July 19, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. Furthermore, the preorders for the album are open and the information about the different versions is available on their social media pages.

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, Rock-Star, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024, BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024, and I-Days in Milan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders spotted with baby boy in stroller at upscale Hannam-dong area