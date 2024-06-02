Stray Kids’ S-Class racks up 200 million views on YouTube; becomes group’s fifth music video to achieve feat

Stray Kids continues to prove why they are dubbed as the leader of fourth-generation K-pop. Since their debut, the octet has been consistently setting a new standard of success while breaking previous records. Their most recent achievement comes with the smash-hit track S-Class, which once reigned over social media.

Stray Kids' S-Class becomes group's fifth music video to score 200 million views

On June 2, around 7:10 p.m. KST (3:40 p.m. IST), Stray Kids’ S-Class gathered a whopping 200 million music video views on YouTube. This achievement comes exactly a year after the song’s MV release on June 2, 2023.

Additionally, with this, the eight-piece group now has amassed a total of five 200 million music video views. Previously, God’s Menu, Back Door, Thunderous, and MANIAC all have surpassed the view count on YouTube.

More about Stray Kids' smash-hit track S-Class

Stray Kids is known for producing an energetic track that harbors deep meanings and uplifts others, and S-Class is no exception. It was released as the title track of the group’s third full-length Korean album, 5-STAR.

The song's powerful lyrics signify the group's striving for excellence while embracing uniqueness. It encapsulated each member's passion for their craft and willingness to break barriers to create something that has never been witnessed before.

Overall, this song serves as an anthem for empowerment, not only to the group but to the fans as well.

On this special day, let’s rewatch Stray Kids’ S-Class music video:

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is an eight-piece K-pop boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. All the members participated in a 2017 music survival show of the same name, which was a collaboration between the agency and Mnet.

Later, in 2018, they debuted under the group name Stray Kids. Initially, there were nine members, but after Kim Woojin’s departure in 2019, Stray Kids continued to thrive further with Bang Chan as the leader and other members, including Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Hyunjin, Seungmin, and I.N.

The group recently advanced in their musical career with the release of Lose My Breath, a digital single marking their first collaboration with the popular American pop singer Charlie Puth.

They are now set to release their 2024 comeback album on July 19.

