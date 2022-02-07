Stray Kids scores a new milestone in January; Find Out

The Year of Tiger has begun with an all round pomp and celebration, promising a great beginning. And it looks like these eight boys from JYP Entertainment are ringing it in with style. According to the latest numbers, Stray Kids has recorded a monumental number to their name by garnering an impressive 100 million streams on audio streaming platform Spotify.

According to reports on February 7, Stray Kids’ cumulative streaming numbers, only for the month of January have come up to be 100 million, once again banking on their global audience and widespread support. The influence of Stray Kids has only risen in the past year, with the release of their second studio album ‘NOEASY’ and the holiday special album ‘Christmas EveL’ following their win on ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’.

They continued to wow their fans and rope them in with fantastic music by closing off the year with ‘SKZ2021’, a compilation album. It has recorded a whopping 500 million streams after being dropped on December 23. Moreover, fans have been waiting for more amazing content as the boy group has announced the return of their fan meeting with ‘Stray Kids 2ND #LoveStay SKZ’s CHOCOLATE FACTORY’ being planned at the Seoul Olympic Hall on February 12 and 13.

With never-ending music and a will to excel at every step, these records seem like only the beginning of the legacy that Stray Kids are about to write.

