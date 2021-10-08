Stray Kids' Seungmin to lend his vocals for debut OST 'Here Always' for tvN's 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'

Good news for STAYs and fans of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'! Seungmin will be lending his golden vocals to his first solo OST 'Here Always' for tvN's 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah in lead roles. 'Here Always' will be dropping on October 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 am IST).

Seungmin's upcoming OST Part.7 titled 'Here Always', is a slow tempo track combining acoustic instrumentals with a lo-fi pop sound. The new song starts with a mellow piano melody coupled with the rich harmony created by the colourful sound of a guitar. The OST was first revealed during the September 26 episode of 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', during a key scene featuring the story's lead couple, Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) and Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho). Fans are hopeful that Seungmin's unique voice and stable singing ability, which touches R&B and pop that provides a high level of satisfaction.

Meanwhile, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' continued its reign as the most buzzworthy drama for the week, ranking at the number 1 spot for the fifth consecutive week. The drama's lead stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah continued to rank high on the list of most buzzworthy actors with number 2 and number 3 respectively. The drama is also raking in amazing viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' scored an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent, marking a significant increase from its previous episode.

