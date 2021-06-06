  1. Home
Stray Kids’ Seungmin to not attend DeKiRa due to minor cold; Posts cute msgs on Bubble assuring STAY he’s okay

In the place of maknae Seungmin, THIS member will feature in the episode of DAY6’s Kiss The Radio. Read on to know more.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: June 6, 2021 09:40 pm
Solo concept photo of Stray Kids' Seungmin for album Cle 1: Miroh Seungmin's concept photo for album Cle 1: MIROH
Stray Kids showed spectacularly grand performances on Mnet’s Kingdom and were crowned the King on the grand finale of the show. Just like STAYs haven’t been able to contain their excitement of their idol group winning the show, looks like the members can’t either! The group has seen immense success especially after their hit songs God’s Menu and Back Door. 

 

Two of the group members, Seungmin and Lee Know, have been appearing on DAY6’ Kiss The Radio show, (also called DeKiRa) which airs on KBS’ Cool FM, since December 2020. They’ve appeared in four episodes together uptil now, with the current DJ, DAY6’s Young K. Today, a notice was posted on Stray Kids official Twitter account stating that Seungmin will not be attending the DeKiRa’s next broadcast which is scheduled for tomorrow, June 7, as he has a mild cold. It also informed that in Seungmin’s replacement, member Han will be attending the show as a guest. 

 

Check out the tweet below: 

 

Since the tweet announced Seungmin’s cold, STAYs have been worried sick thinking about the maknae and posting well wishes for him on Twitter. Soon after, Seungmin took to the idol-fan interaction platform ‘Bubble’ and assured fans that he is okay and to not worry about him. He told fans that it is really because of all the nervousness and stress he felt during Kingdom, but now that it’s over, he’s finally getting rid of it and even has been eating a lot! 

 

Take a look at the translations by fans for Seungmin’s Bubble posts here: 

 

 

Even though it’s just a mild cold, we hope Seungmin gets better soon! 

 

Also Read: Monster rookies to leaders of the 4th generation: Stray Kids through the years

 

Have you been watching Stray Kids’ DeKiRa episodes? Let us know how you like them in the comments below!

 

Credits :Stray Kids twitter

