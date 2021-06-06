Stray Kids’ Seungmin to not attend DeKiRa due to minor cold; Posts cute msgs on Bubble assuring STAY he’s okay

In the place of maknae Seungmin, THIS member will feature in the episode of DAY6’s Kiss The Radio. Read on to know more.

Stray Kids showed spectacularly grand performances on Mnet’s Kingdom and were crowned the King on the grand finale of the show. Just like STAYs haven’t been able to contain their excitement of their idol group winning the show, looks like the members can’t either! The group has seen immense success especially after their hit songs God’s Menu and Back Door.

Two of the group members, Seungmin and Lee Know, have been appearing on DAY6’ Kiss The Radio show, (also called DeKiRa) which airs on KBS’ Cool FM, since December 2020. They’ve appeared in four episodes together uptil now, with the current DJ, DAY6’s Young K. Today, a notice was posted on Stray Kids official Twitter account stating that Seungmin will not be attending the DeKiRa’s next broadcast which is scheduled for tomorrow, June 7, as he has a mild cold. It also informed that in Seungmin’s replacement, member Han will be attending the show as a guest.

Check out the tweet below:

[스키지기]

아티스트 스케줄 관련 안내드립니다.

현재 승민에게 가벼운 감기 기운이 있는 것을 확인하여 선제적 대응 차 6월 7일 (월) KBS Cool FM <DAY6의 키스 더 라디오>에는 승민 대신 한이 게스트로 참여할 예정입니다.

스테이 분들의 깊은 양해와 응원 부탁드립니다! — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) June 6, 2021

Since the tweet announced Seungmin’s cold, STAYs have been worried sick thinking about the maknae and posting well wishes for him on Twitter. Soon after, Seungmin took to the idol-fan interaction platform ‘Bubble’ and assured fans that he is okay and to not worry about him. He told fans that it is really because of all the nervousness and stress he felt during Kingdom, but now that it’s over, he’s finally getting rid of it and even has been eating a lot!

Take a look at the translations by fans for Seungmin’s Bubble posts here:

[210606 22:53 seungmin bubble] : I'm gonna rest reaaal well and recharge my body and my mind!!! really, don't worry much!!

: uh-huh I don't even have to take any medicine kkk

: (bbl emoji)

: I seriously ate a ton more than usual today

: srsly don't worry#StrayKids #Seungmin — SKZ Bubble translations (@skzinbbl) June 6, 2021

even with his mild cold he’s still here to assure us to not be too worried seungmin :(( pic.twitter.com/vM8BjQopq3 — sky (@skyseungiee) June 6, 2021

Even though it’s just a mild cold, we hope Seungmin gets better soon!

Have you been watching Stray Kids’ DeKiRa episodes? Let us know how you like them in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :Stray Kids twitter

Share your comment ×