Stray Kids’ Seungmin tests positive for COVID-19 following Changbin & HAN

On March 21, JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids member Seungmin has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a PCR test taken on March 20. His initial test taken on March 19 showed a negative result but the artist took to self-quarantine as a preemptive measure. Following this, the schedule for Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled.

Along with the cancellation of radio show appearances, the agency has notified that the video call fan-sign set for Saturday, March 26 will be rescheduled. They also said that Seungmin is not presenting any symptoms as of now and has taken his second dose of vaccine. The members of Stray Kids have all been staying in separate living spaces since the afternoon of March 18 when the first positive result for a group member came through. This makes Seungmin the third member of the group to be diagnosed with the virus following Changbin and HAN. All music show activities scheduled for the group this week have been cancelled.

Stray Kids returned with their sixth mini-album ‘ODDINARY’ and its title track ‘MANIAC’ on March 18. This is the group’s comeback after three months following the release of their compilation album ‘SKZ2021’ on December 23.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’ surpasses 1.3 million pre orders ahead of release