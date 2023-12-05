Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, and more join first performer lineup of 38th Golden Disc Awards

SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, STAYC, and ZEROBASEONE have been announced as the first lineup of performers at the 38th Golden Disc Awards (GDA). The annual ceremony will take place on January 6, 2024, at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia at 9 p.m. KST, which is 10:30 a.m. IST.

Previously, the organizing committee had unveiled ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung as the hosts for the musical evening.

All you need to know about the 38th Golden Disc Awards

The annual musical event Golden Disc Awards was first organized in 1986 to recognize the best artists from the Korean industry. Its 38th edition will be held in 2024 and will be available for live-streaming on JBTC. The winner for the category called Popularity Award is decided based only on fans’ voting, not jury choice. K-pop stars look forward to this much-awaited award show due to its worldwide reach and viewership.

Fans are exicted to witness splendid performances by their favorite artsits - SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, STAYC, and ZEROBASEONE.

Take a look at the performer lineup of 38th Golden Disc Awards below:

Nominees for the 38th Golden Disc Awards

On December 4, the organizers of the upcoming musical event announced an extensive list of nominees. There are multiple honors that K-pop artists are eyeing, but there are three main categories with a grand prize (bonsang), namely Album of the Year, Digital Song of the Year, and Rookie Artist of the Year.

For the Album of the Year category, Agust D (or Suga BTS), Jungkook, EXO, Tomorrow X Together, and more have been nominated. There are ten candidates who have been selected for the Rookie of the Year Award category, including FIFTY FIFTY, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR and more. Jungkook’s Seven (feat. Latto), Jimin’s Like Crazy, Jisoo’s FLOWER, and more are competing for the Digital Song Division category.

Agust D, ENHYPEN, EXO, NCT 127, Stray Kids, TREASURE, Jungkook, Jimin, Taeyang, FIFTY FIFTY, aespa, and many more artists are among the 41 performers that have been selected for the Popularity Award (as determined by fans).

