Stray Kids show off their unrivalled visuals in album covers for Japanese comeback

On September 10 KST, the supergroup Stray Kids revealed further details about their much-awaited Japanese comeback, leaving fans awestruck. In the latest update, the boys unveiled the different physical album covers for their upcoming single ‘Scars’. This will be a Japanese comeback by the group after a very long time.

The physical sale for the second Japanese album will be available starting October 13 and will consist of a total of four new Japanese songs- ‘Scars’, ‘Thunderous’, ‘Call’ and ‘My Pace’.

The album will be available in a total of five different editions. The first three being press limited edition A, B and C along with a regular edition, and a fanclub disk edition.

All the members looked absolutely stunning in dark clothing and serious expressions while posing for the albums. One of the covers also unveiled the small yet detailed tattoos on the members’ skin.

Here are the album covers for the comeback.

Prior to this, Stray Kids also revealed captivating photos for the members individually, increasing the already skyrocketing expectations for the comeback.

Just recently, the group unveiled their full-length album ‘NOEASY’ on August 23, taking the world by storm. Not only did fans get many new interesting songs, but they also got pools full of interesting content from the members.

‘NOEASY’ and the title song of the album did an incredible job and attained acceptance and love from global K-pop enthusiasts and fans. Along with topping iTunes charts in over forty regions, the album marked history in the group’s career by becoming both Stray Kids’ and JYP Entertainment’s first-ever million-seller album.

What is your favourite song from ‘NOEASY’? Let us know in the comments below.