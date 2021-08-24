Stray Kids showcase their star power with comeback album 'NOEASY' dominating worldwide iTunes charts

Stray Kids is receiving a lot of love for their latest album 'NOEASY'. As of August 24, the album topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 40 regions including the USA, Australia, Germany and Spain. The title track 'Thunderous' also placed at the number 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in 44 regions including France, Argentina and Sweden.

Not just that, on the day of release, 'NOEASY' recorded 355,946 physical album sales on Hanteo Chart, already smashing Stray Kids’ first-week sales record of 233,381 albums in just one day. This broke their previous record of their repackaged album 'IN Life', which achieved sales of 233,381 copies in one day. Not just that, 'NOEASY' is the most pre-ordered album in the history of JYP Entertainment groups and the first and only fourth-generation group to have four songs reach the Top 5 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 2021!

'Thunderous' also dominated on the domestic digital charts, rising to the number 1 spot on the Bugs real-time chart and the number 2 spot on VIBE’s sudden-rise chart. 'NOEASY' is the group's 2nd full-length album and has a total of 14 songs that have been co-produced and co-composed by the members. 'Thunderous' the 'malamat' genre song showcases the group's musical versatility, combining traditional Korean music and modern instrumental music with electro-pop and deep house.

