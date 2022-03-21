Stray Kids soars atop worldwide iTunes chart with no.1 in 53 countries; J. Y. Park praises Spotify achievement

The 8 member boy group and 4th Generation leaders from JYP Entertainment have made it their signature to achieve glory with each release. This year was no different as Stray Kids began strong by releasing their sixth mini-album ‘ODDINARY’ along with its title track ‘MANIAC’ on March 18.

Even before its release, the album recorded a whopping 1.3 million in stock pre-orders, a first for the group. This made them second time million sellers, marking another first for an artist in their agency. Following the drop, ‘ODDINARY’ banked on its uniqueness, an undeniably revolutionary sound, ambiguous moves and lyrics as well as the ever present burst of energy from the group. Soon, it began charting on iTunes worldwide, grabbing the top spot in 53 regions. Some of the most competitive markets like the USA and Japan were also among the names.

Moreover, all the 7 songs on the mini-album ranked within the Top 200 on Spotify. This makes Stray Kids only the third Korean artist ever to have their entire album enter the Global Top 200 chart on Spotify. The singles chart acts as another massive achievement for the group with ‘MANIAC’ being the highest ranked at No.25. Founder of JYP Entertainment and singer-songwriter J. Y. Park congratulated the group on his Instagram. He cited the ongoing pandemic as one the reasons behind the slowing down of the group and wished them to fly higher than ever.

Check out his post below.

