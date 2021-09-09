Stray Kids spill their innermost feelings in the emotional ballad track ‘Sorry, I Love You’ MV

Stray Kids take a new route with their ballad ‘Sorry, I Love You’ MV, released on September 8th at 8:30 PM IST. Dressed in soft blue coloured outfits with a simple background, their intense looks and beautiful vocals floored every fan! A b-side track part of the latest album ‘NOEASY’, the song focuses on talking about their innermost feelings towards their loved one. The lyrics and instrumental perfectly portray the frustration, regret and sadness that the members exude. The album was released on August 23rd with the title track MV for ‘Thunderous’, a noisy EDM song mixed in with traditional Korean instruments- a complete 180 degrees from ‘Sorry, I Love You’.

Stray Kids, who released their second full-length album 'NOEASY' and the title song 'Thunderous' on August 23, MBC M and MBC Every1's 'Show! Champion' for two weeks in a row, and recorded five music awards- Earlier on September 1st, 'Thunderous' on 'Show! Champion', Mnet's 'M Countdown' on the 2nd, KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank' on the 3rd, and SBS 'Inkigayo' on the 5th swept the 1st place, giving Stray Kids the first terrestrial No. are putting

The members said, "The whole 'Thunderous’ activities schedule was full of happy things. We are very happy to win 1st place for 2 weeks in a row and we sincerely thank all the fans who support us. We will work harder and become a 'group that we look forward to every day”

The new song 'Thunderous' is a song composed by Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han of 3RACHA's producing group within the team, 'No matter what anyone says, don't be discouraged. Stray Kids expressed the strong belief that they will keep their supremacy with Stray Kids' unique way of speaking. By adding magnificent sounds to the various sounds of Korean traditional music, the charm of the intense 'malamat genre' or ‘spicy, noisy EDM’ was fully utilized, and the members performed solid live performances and powerful group dances on stage. In addition, they added firepower to their popularity by performing point choreography such as a performance that seems to float on a cloud, a goblin's hand, etc.

