Stray Kids' subunit 3RACHA sets stage ablaze at 2023 Global Citizen Festival with songs HEYDAY, Topline, more

Stray Kids' unit 3RACHA took the stage at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival. The talented producers and songwriters Bangchan, Han, and Changbin gave spectacular performances at the show. Although other members could not join, they gave a memorable performance to fans.

Stray Kids' 3RACHA at 2023 Global Citizen Festival

On September 23, the K-pop boy group Stray Kids performed at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. The music festival took place in the city of New York. The group's unit 3RACHA took over the stage with their astonishing performances. 3RACHA includes the leaders Bangchan, Han, and Changbin. They performed a set of three songs which are loved by the fans. They sang songs like 3RACHA, HEYDAY and Topline. Their spectacle was enjoyed by the audience as many were seen not just grooving to the performances but also banging their heads. While some jumped around in excitement as the 5-STAR singers gave one of the most thrilling performances that took over fans' hearts. Other members Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. could not perform however they shared a special message for their fans.

Previous news about Stray Kids members

JYP Entertainment issued a detailed statement on September 21 on Stray Kids' Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Seungmin, who were involved in a minor car accident and suffered minor injuries like as bruises and muscle ache. They confirmed that the staff workers accompanying them are also safe. The agency announced the cancellation of Lee Know and Hyunjin's attendance at the Milan Fashion Week, as well as Seungmin's impending birthday live, after receiving advice from the staff. Eventually the full group's performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival was also canceled leading to only 3RACHA unit's performance.

About 3RACHA

3RACHA is the unit of Stray Kids and also the Hip-hop trio under JYP Entertainment. The trio includes Bangchan under the name of CB97, Changbin by the name SPEARB and Han under the name of J.ONE. The trio released their first mixtape called J:/2017/mixtape in 2017 on SoundCloud. They have been credited as the songwriters and producers of Stray Kids' songs.

