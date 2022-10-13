Stray Kids surpasses 2 million MAXIDENT album sales; 2nd fastest act in Hanteo history

MAXIDENT On the day that the album was out in the world, it recorded over 1.3 million albums sold right on the first day, presenting a promising path ahead. Soon after, it was noted that Stray Kids’ latest album sold a total of 2,001,910 copies as of October 12, 6:05 pm KST, taking just over 5 days to achieve that number and become double million sellers, their first time doing so.

Stray Kids released their seventh mini-album MAXIDENT with the title track CASE 143 on October 7. Prior to the drop, the album managed to record a whopping 2.24 million sales in stock pre-orders setting a new personal best as well as surpassing their last with close to a million more added. Interestingly, the number was reached 10 days ahead of the official album release.

Record

This makes Stray Kids only the third act in the history of Hanteo to record 2 million album sales in under a week of release following BTS and SEVENTEEN. Doing so in under 6 days has made them the second fastest to ever do so on the platform, just behind BTS. They are the only 4th generation group to be on the list of 2 million sales in less than a week.

Stray Kids is eyeing another Billboard No.1 album with MAXIDENT, following the path of their sixth mini-album ODDINARY which was released in March. The album consists of 8 songs where with the exception of two songs named Taste (Hyunjin, Felix, and Lee Know) and Can't Stop (Seungmin and I.N) , have all been written by 3RACHA aka members Bang Chan, Chang Bin and Han.

Congratulations to the boy group Stray Kids!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: How did Ryan Reynolds show off his love for Stray Kids on Bangchan’s birthday?