Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal baby name Agastya Nanda Vivek Oberoi reviews Dhurandhar Krystle D’Souza backs Tamannaah Bhatia Varun Dhawan Tiger Shroff joins Allu Arjun and Atlee’s AA22xA6 Arjun Bijlani pens an emotional tribute for his late father-in-law Vijay Ganguly on Dhurandhar 2 Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine set to get married in February Who is Ayaan Agnihotri's fiancee?

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience: All we know about K-pop boy group’s concert film release

Stray Kids is all set to drop the group’s concert film on February 6, 2026 showcasing their globally successful dominATE world tour.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on Jan 07, 2026 | 08:43 PM IST | 235K
Stray Kids: courtesy of Stray Kids' Twitter
Stray Kids: courtesy of Stray Kids' Twitter

K-pop boy group Stray Kids is reaching bigger milestones each day! After yet another successful run on global music charts, including an 8th consecutive No. 1 on Billboard albums list, the team is ready for 2026. Embarking on another new tour and set to release a new album sometime this year, as announced previously, the group is also venturing into movie releases. The eight-member team has announced Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, their upcoming concert film, all set to release globally on February 6, 2026.

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience brings the octet to the world stage, watch first look

On January 7, the social media accounts of the group released a new teaser of the upcoming film, announcing it to their millions of fans. It starts with leader Bang Chan saying, “I have a question, have you been to one of our concerts?,” showcasing his trust in his team’s delivery during a show. The screen shows the massive crowds at the group’s many gigs across the world. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience is said to be primarily focusing on their sold-out SoFi Stadium dates in Los Angeles back in 2025 as a part of the Dominate World Tour, with behind-the-scenes footage from their tour performances that have so far been kept under wraps. 

ALSO READ: BTS announces 14-track 5th album, all we know so far about release, pre-order, world tour schedule and rumored Dua Lipa collab


Aiming to bring the charm of the eight boys to the big screens for the first time, Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, will include interviews with the members as they speak their mind while working to create a power-packed tour for their fans. The Stays will get ‘backstage access’ to their pre-show rituals, from makeup and hair moments to rehearsals and everything that goes in between.  

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience will be screened globally across select locations from February 6 onwards.

About Stray Kids

The JYP Entertainment team was formed back in 2017 as a result of the reality show of the same name and went on to debut in March 2018. Originally a nine-piece, the oldest member, Woojin, left the group back in 2019. They have continued to grow in the Korean music scene with a global fanbase and experimental music.

Credits: Stray Kids' Twitter

Latest Articles