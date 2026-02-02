Stray Kids The dominATE Experience: Release date in India and what to expect, Exclusive photos inside

Stray Kids, the K-pop powerhouse, is going bigger than ever. Following a very successful year in music this past trip around the sun, the octet is set to share it with the world. Chronicling their journey via a concert film, Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, the group will showcase their tour and some crucial stops via a movie experience for all the Stays around the world.

The previously released trailer showed the eight members in their element on the screen, pushing themselves to their limit to provide the best outcome for their fans. The film experience is expected to be much the same, with audiences booking tickets for the viewing already. Ahead of the film’s release, here’s everything you need to know.

Check out the trailer below.

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience Release Plan

The concert film by K-pop boy group Stray Kids is coming to the cinemas this month. It has been revealed that Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience will hit the screens across the globe on February 6, 2026. With a worldwide audience of fans, the team has reached the corners, and similarly, the show of the film can be expected in India on the said date.

A pre-release clip had fans in excitement for the weekend drop with Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, displaying their fun, skilled, spontaneous, and hardworking sides to the viewers.

In exclusive photos shared with us, the group can be seen setting fire to the stage with their explosive performances and heartfelt connection with their fans. Here are the never-before-seen images, giving way for a glimpse at the upcoming concert film.

Selling out stops across multiple countries, after starting out from South Korea, they’re now aiming for the top. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience is all set to enchant the countless fans of the group in the upcoming February 6 release around the world.

