Stray Kids' 'Thunderous' MV hits a new YouTube milestone; Deets Inside

Stray Kids’ 'Thunderous' is racking up views at record speed! On October 18 at approximately 10:01 am KST (6:31 am IST) Stray Kids’ 'Thunderous' music video reached 100 million views on YouTube. 'Thunderous' is now the group’s fastest music video to the 100-million-view mark and their fifth one so far following 'God’s Menu,' 'MIROH,' 'Back Door,' and 'My Pace.'

Stray Kids’ 'Thunderous' is racking up views at record speed! The video was released on August 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), meaning it has taken one month and just over 24 days to reach the milestone. 'Thunderous' is the title track of Stray Kids' full second album and it is an absolute banger. The Korean title is a combination of singers and annoying people, which is an indication that this song is for the people who find their genre of music ‘noisy’ as they embrace the concepts with complete musicality!

The album topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 40 regions including the USA, Australia, Germany and Spain. The title track 'Thunderous' also placed at the number 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in 44 regions including France, Argentina and Sweden. Not just that, 'NOEASY' is the most pre-ordered album in the history of JYP Entertainment groups and the first and only fourth-generation group to have four songs reach the Top 5 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 2021! Congratulations to Stray Kids!

