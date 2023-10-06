Stray Kids titled as 2023 Next Generation Leaders by American magazine TIME

K-pop boy band Stray Kids has been recognized as one of the Next Generation Leaders by the American current affairs publication TIME, as announced by the esteemed magazine, on Friday. TIME Magazine has been showcasing its list of Next Generation Leaders since 2014, and Stray Kids is the third K-pop act to receive this distinction, following BTS in 2018 and NewJeans in May.

Stray Kids has proudly secured a spot on TIME magazine's 2023 list of Next Generation Leaders. On October 5, local time, TIME magazine unveiled Stray Kids as one of its latest additions to the annual list, which celebrates trailblazers and emerging stars across diverse fields such as politics, business, culture, science, and sports.

In the article, Chad de Guzman noted that Stray Kids' grungier headbanging anthems, blending rock, EDM, and industrial elements, initially faced criticism for being too noisy and eclectic compared to glossier K-pop counterparts. However, instead of conforming to expectations, Stray Kids embraced their distinctive sound, with the magazine stating, "Straying from expectations became a recipe for global success."

The article also quoted Stray Kids' Changbin, who expressed the band's goal of continuously pioneering new musical territories and having their music recognized as a unique "Stray Kids" genre. This recognition by TIME magazine underscores Stray Kids' impact and innovation within the global music scene.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Since their debut in 2018 under JYP Entertainment, the K-pop group has transformed into a household name among fans worldwide. The performers of Back Door not only secured a nomination for the Best K-pop of the Year award but also emerged victorious, winning the award. They triumphed over notable artists such as the singer of Cupid, FIFTY FIFTY, and TXT, showcasing the group's widespread recognition and influence in the K-pop scene.

In addition to their award nomination, Stray Kids achieved another significant milestone with The Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023. Held in Osaka on September 9 and 10, this tour marked the continuation of their first dome tour, further solidifying their presence and success in the music industry. Meanwhile Stray Kids’ member Felix made a significant impact with his fashionable attire at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 show, leaving a memorable mark during Paris Fashion Week.

