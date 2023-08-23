Stray Kids to join BTS and BLACKPINK in becoming the only K-pop acts to perform at MTV VMAs

Stray Kids have been confirmed to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Stray Kids become the first fourth-generation artists to perform at the VMAs, joining BTS and BLACKPINK as the only K-Pop groups to have done so.

Stray Kids will be performing at the VMAs

On August 22, MTV made an official announcement regarding the initial lineup of performers for the upcoming Video Music Awards. This year, Stray Kids is set to make their debut performance at the U.S. award ceremony. The group is also among the six nominees for the Best K-Pop category at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled to be broadcast live on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The list of nominees in this category encompasses aespa, BLACKPINK, FIFTY FIFTY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and TXT. Notably, Stray Kids has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first fourth-generation artists to secure this nomination. The VMAs have already kickstarted their campaign for people to cast their votes in various categories, including the well-known Best K-Pop award. As expected, the devoted fans of Stray Kids are brimming with excitement in anticipation of what promises to be an extraordinary performance by the K-Pop sensation.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has secured nominations in four distinct categories, namely Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing, for the upcoming VMAs. On the flip side, TXT has earned nominations for Best K-pop and Best Push Performance of the Year for their track Sugar Rush Ride. Within the K-pop category, joining BLACKPINK and TXT are Fifty Fifty with their song Cupid, aespa with Girls, Stray Kids presenting S-Class, and SEVENTEEN showcasing Super.

Stray Kids recent activities

Stray Kids' recent album, titled 5-STAR, is making a comeback on the Billboard 200 chart after two and a half months since its initial release. Since its debut in June at the top spot, 5-STAR has managed to consistently maintain a position within the top 80 of the Billboard 200. As of August 22, according to the local time, Billboard unveiled that 5-STAR had risen to the No. 76 position in its 11th consecutive week on the chart. This achievement marks Stray Kids as the second K-Pop artist in Billboard 200 history to spend 11 consecutive weeks within the top 80, following BTS.

Notably, the group recently performed at KCON LA 2023 on the event's final day of the three-day music extravaganza. Fans were not only thrilled to learn about Stray Kids' performance at the event but were also excited to discover that the group's leader, Bang Chan, was set to host the final day. Given their recent comeback with the full-length album 5-STAR, fans eagerly anticipated witnessing the live performance of their new songs for the very first time. And as anticipated, Stray Kids' showcase at KCON LA 2023 exceeded expectations, with their performance being both commendable and truly captivating.

