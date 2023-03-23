Stray Kids to make a highly-anticipated appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on THIS date

On March 23, Stray Kids made a surprise announcement about an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live the day before their first stadium concert in the United States at BMO Stadium. K-pop fans are in for a treat as the South Korean boy band Stray Kids will take to the stage on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live on’ March 29. This is an exciting moment for the band as well as their fans who have eagerly been waiting for this.

Stray Kids despite being a fourth-generation group, has gained a massive following worldwide, particularly among K-pop fans. The Stray Kids members are known for their unique style and music that blends hip-hop, pop, and EDM. In 2022, Stray Kids released their fourth studio album, which topped the charts in South Korea and earned global recognition. Their success has also earned them the opportunity to perform on international stages, including the upcoming ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show.

Stray Kids' Rise to Global Popularity

Stray Kids' appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ is a historic moment for the group as it highlights their increasing global influence. With their unique sound and style, Stray Kids has managed to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with fans worldwide. Their performance on the American talk show will showcase the group's talents and introduce their music to a wider audience. It's an opportunity for the band to further expand their reach in the international market. As the anticipation builds up, fans of Stray Kids can hardly wait to see what the band has in store for their ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance’.

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2018 under JYP Entertainment. The band consists of eight members. Their songs often have powerful messages about self-discovery, youth, and societal issues, making them relatable to their young audience. Stray Kids is also known for their electrifying and captivating performances. They are known to incorporate intense choreography into their shows, leaving audiences in awe. The group's exceptional talent and energy have earned them a loyal fan base both in South Korea and around the world.

Since their debut, Stray Kids has released numerous hits such as ‘God's Menu,’ ‘Back Door,’ and ‘Thunderous,’ which have become fan favorites. The band has also won several awards and nominations, including the Best New Artist Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

We can't wait to see what this talented group has in store for the future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Golden Child’s Bomin confirmed to take on main role in upcoming webtoon-based drama Spirit Fingers