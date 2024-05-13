Stray Kids to make Good Morning America debut with special performance of latest single Lose My Breath on May 15

Stray Kids, the popular K-pop group is all set for their next American TV appearance. Following their successful debut at Met Gala 2024 and the release of a new song, the members are gearing up to make a guest appearance on the popular live program Good Morning America. The group will enchant the audience with a live performance of their latest song Lose My Breath.

Stray Kids to perform Lose My Breath on Good Morning America for first time on May 15

On May 13, ABC News published the programming schedule of Good Morning America’s this week’s broadcast. With their announcement, it has been confirmed that Stray Kids will be appearing on the show for the first time on May 15. The group is expected to perform their latest single Lose My Breath.

The news has taken the internet by storm and fans can’t wait to be captivated by their powerful vocals.

More about Stray Kids' latest activities

Stray Kids released their latest single Lose My Breath on May 10. The song has two versions, one exclusively featuring the group members' vocals and another one with American singer Charlie Puth. For the collaborative version, the group also unveiled a breathtaking music video, which already racked up an impressive 17 million views on YouTube just within 3 days of its release.

Apart from new music, Stray Kids also made headlines last week with their historic debut at Met Gala 2024. The group walked the evening looking stunning in dapper tuxedo suits, becoming the first K-pop band to ever attend the fashion event.

In addition, their interaction with BLACKPINK member Jennie at Met Gal won the hearts of many fans. Though, their special moment was marred by some disrespectful paparazzi’s offensive comments, overall, Stray Kids seems to be marching towards setting a new standard of success.

Know more about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a K-pop boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. Before the group’s debut, all members participated in the 2017 music survival show of the same name (Stray Kids).

In 2018, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and Kim Woojin were named as the nine members of the group. Later, in 2019, Woojin departed from the group and Stray Kids continued to soar high with eight members.

