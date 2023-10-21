Stray Kids to receive Prime Minister's commendation at Korean Popular Culture Awards, joins EXO, SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids has achieved yet another major milestone, becoming the only fourth-generation K-pop group to do so. After leveling up with BTS and SEVENTEEN's record-breaking album sales, the eight-member group is now set to receive one of the country's most prestigious awards. Reportedly, Stray Kids will officially become the seventh group in the history of K-pop to receive the Prime Minister's Commendation at the 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards. Check for details.

Stray Kids Set to be honored at the 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards with Prime Minister's Commendation

The K-pop group consisting of eight members, including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. has been chosen as one of the eight recipients to be honored with this award at the annual Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards. This comes after the MANIAC singers, secured a position in the coveted TIME Magazine’s list, under the category of next-generation leaders for their 2023 edition.

Criteria for receiving Prime Minister’s Commendation award in South Korea

For those who don’t know, this annual ceremony is hosted by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The aim is to recognize, choose, honor, and promote the artists including actors, singers, comedians, and personalities from different art fields, who have significantly contributed to promoting the country’s culture and arts worldwide. Moreover, this special award titled Prime Minister’s Commendation, has been given to only six K-pop groups as of now. Stray Kids will officially become the seventh group to receive the special honor.

K-pop groups that received Prime Minister’s Commendation award

As of now, Girls’ Generation, 2NE1, JYJ, SHINee, EXO, and SEVENTEEN are the only K-pop groups to receive this special honor from the government of South Korea. This also makes Stray Kids become the only 4th generation K-pop group, having debuted in 2018, to climb the success ladder in such a short time. Watching, their idols' script history, STAYs are currently on cloud nine, check out the reactions.

Stray Kids' recent activities

On the work front, Stray Kids is scheduled to release their new album ROCK-STAR on November 10. Apart from that, the group is also heading for a special collaboration with the western artist Lil Durk. The American hip-hop artist is soon to release his song All My Life featuring the Stray Kids. Adding a feather to the cap, the Back Door singers have recently filed their submissions for the 2024 Grammys nominations.

