Stray Kids to release a new album in early June? Find Out

As a result of the coverage of South Korean media outlets on April 24th, Stray Kids will release a new album in early June. Stray Kids' comeback is about 8 months since the mini-album 'MAXIDENT' released in October last year. It is known that Stray Kids is preparing for a last-minute comeback after filming the music video early.

Stray Kids’ comeback:

Stray Kids showed explosive growth by breaking various records of their own with their previous work, ‘MAXIDENT’. Within a month of its release, this album broke the record of 'Triple Million Seller' by exceeding the cumulative sales of 3 million copies based on the circle chart. In addition, right after the release of 'MAXIDENT', Stray Kids proved their hot global popularity by topping the US Billboard's main charts 'Billboard 200' and 'Artist 100' at the same time. In particular, following the release of 'ODDINARY' in March of the same year, the group vomited up their spirits by reaching number one on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' for two consecutive years.

Stray Kids’ activities:

On the 2nd, they successfully completed their second world tour 'MANIAC', which was held on a scale of 42 concerts in 18 regions around the world. With this tour, Stray Kids became the second K-pop boy group to enter an American stadium venue. Attention is focusing on what kind of record Stray Kids, who have shown remarkable growth with each album, will leave with their new album to be released in June. On April 30th, the international relief organization The Promise announced through official data, "Stray Kids members Changbin and Hyunjin have been registered as members of the Honors Club by donating 100 million won each for emergency relief for victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria." Through this donation by Changbin and Hyunjin, customized basic living items and medical supplies for emergency treatment are provided to the disaster-vulnerable class, who are in the blind spot of Turkey and Syria, so that the victims can lead a safer daily life. The Promise Honors Club, a group of major donors, becomes a member of sponsors who have donated more than 100 million won in temporary and cumulative donations, or who consistently take the lead in practicing the value of hope and promise with The Promise.

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo to participate in KonnecThai event resuming official schedules following Moonbin’s passing

Advertisement