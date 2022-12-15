Stray Kids to release new digital album SKZ-REPLAY, drop official poster

Fans will soon receive new songs from Stray Kids at the end of the year. On December 13, 2022 they announced the release of their new digital album ‘SKZ-REPLAY.’

Recently, the well-known K-pop group Stray Kids announced the release of their brand-new digital album, titled 'SKZ-REPLAY.' The announcement was made on the group's official Twitter account. They disclosed information about the album using the concept of a cassette image. The digital album is a fulfilment of a promise they made to their fans earlier this year. Songs written by the group members themselves will be included. Fans are already anticipating the album's release. The album will be available digitally on December 21 at 6:00 PM KST.

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group was formed through a survival program of the same name. It consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Stray Kids was originally a nine member group, Woojin, one of the original nine members of Stray Kids, departed the group in 2019 for undisclosed personal reasons. They released their pre-debut extended play (EP) Mixtape in January 2018 and made their official debut in March with the EP ‘I Am Not,’ followed by other two EPs, ‘I Am Who’ and ‘I Am You.’ As of February 10, 2022, they are also signed under Republic Records.

The group released their first studio album in 2020, with ‘Go Live,’ making it their first platinum-certified album by Korea Music Content Association (KMCA). Stray Kids also made their Japanese debut this year with a compilation album ‘SKZ2020.’ Stray Kids is one of the top K-pop groups right now thanks to their enormous success. Their albums have sold millions of copies, and they are the second group after BTS to receive the KMCA certification for triple-million album sales. Over 10 million album shipments of Stray Kids' Korean and Japanese releases have been sold.