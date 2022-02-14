Stray Kids turn ORDINARY to ‘ODDINARY’ announcing unique comeback

Boy group Stray Kids has announced the release of new music. Dropping the news during their 2nd fan meeting, Stray Kids 2ND #LoveStay ‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’ on its 2nd day at Seoul, South Korea on February 13. Making a comeback with their sixth mini-album ‘ODDINARY’, a new era of music has been unveiled.

At 8:30 PM KST (5 PM IST), a teaser was shared that unlocked the doors to more from Stray Kids. The teaser stars the members of the group in what appears to be a tale of temptation. Led by the suspenseful execution of member Felix, a lock paddle is clicked open and thus begins a rat chase. A store named ‘ORDINARY’ blinks its lights and he enters an eerie location. One by one, the other members make appearances in the story, staring at him weirdly and testing his patience. They all seem to have one aim- enticing him to join them on the other side.

Welcoming him into the world of their uniqueness, they seem to have succeeded, now asking the fans, “Do you want to be ODDINARY?”, making the store’s light change. The video comes to a close with Felix dropping backwards and asking the Stays to participate in the upcoming pre-order sales for the album. Watch the intriguing teaser video below.

Stray Kids’ 6th EP, ‘ODDINARY’ will be released on March 18 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

