Stray Kids, TXT, BTS, PSY, BLACKPINK & ITZY reign over Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week of May 21 has been published, and Stray Kids’ latest release ‘ODDINARY’ is maintaining its reign! Released on March 18, the boy group’s mini album holds on to its spot at number 2, making this its eighth consecutive week on the chart. Number 3 on the chart sees boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ debuting on this week’s World Albums chart.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s mini album and its songs have also entered multiple other Billboard charts this week, following its release last week on May 9. The mini album debuted at number 76 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, while the title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ debuted at number 7 on the World Digital Song Sales chart (based on four days’ worth of digital sales).

Continuing their impressive achievement, BTS lands a total of six albums on this week’s World Albums chart as well. Their 2017 release ‘Love Yourself: Her’ rises to number 5, spending its 162nd week on the chart. BTS’ ‘BE’ is number 7 for the week, followed by ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ at number 8, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ at number 9, and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’ at number 10. Meanwhile, the group’s album ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ is at number 14, this week.

Spending its second week on the chart, soloist PSY’s latest album ‘PSY 9th’ ranks at number 11 this week. Girl group BLACKPINK’s 2020 release ‘THE ALBUM’, meanwhile, is number 13 on this week’s World Albums chart, spending its 84th week. Finally, ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ maintains its rank at number 15, making this the album’s 31st (non-consecutive) week on the chart.

Congratulations to all the artists!

