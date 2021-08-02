Streaming in August 2021: From Shershaah to Dial 100, complete list of Hindi films & web series coming on OTT

Theaters across the country have been shut for a long time in the wake of COVID 19 though the reopening has begun steadily. Several cinema halls are currently operating at a 50% capacity in India. Several Hindi films have decided to take an OTT route though they were initially meant for a theatrical viewing. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Shershaah’ was originally meant for the theatrical release but now it will be streaming on a leading OTT platform. Ajay Devgn starrer patriotic actioner Bhuj: The Pride of India was also conceived for a theatrical release initially but the film chose to take an OTT route.

Shershaah

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: August 12

Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra who acted with valor and patriotism during the Kargil war. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Kiara Advani in one of the leading parts. The war drama is directed by Vishnu Vardhan. The trailer of the film along with the song is currently streaming.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Disney plus Hotstar

Streaming Date: August 13

The war actioner stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Norah Fatehi in the leading parts. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film was initially constructed to be a theatrical release. The film highlights the story of courage and valor during the war.

Dial 100

Zee5

Streaming Date: 6 August

Manoj Bajpayee is playing the character of a police inspector Nikhil Sood. Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar are also playing crucial roles in the film.

Balcony Buddies

MX Player

Streaming Date: 1 August

Amol Parashar, who was recently in the anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’, has another digital release. Aisha Ahmed is also playing a leading part in the film.

Special Mention: Bell Bottom

Theatrical release

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi starrer Bell Bottom has been announced to release theatrically on 19 August. Bell Bottom is one of the first films to announce a theatrical release after the COVID 19-second wave.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar confirms theatrical release of Bell Bottom on THIS date