Streaming in December 2021: Bob Biswas to Atrangi Re, complete list of Hindi films & series on OTT

Ever since theatres have started functioning in some capacity, filmmakers have been busy announcing dates for the releases of their upcoming projects on the silver screens. However, it would be certainly wrong to assume that the content on OTT is decreasing significantly. In fact, the year is going to end with a big bang for cinephiles and binge-watchers as many anticipated movies and web series will be streaming across various OTT platforms in December.

From Abhishek Bachchan’s thriller Bob Biswas, to Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re, the OTT release list of December is quite exciting. Have a look!

Bob Biswas

ZEE5

Streaming date: 3 December 2021

Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani starring Vidya Balan. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas stars Abhishek Bachchan alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film will be releasing on ZEE5 on December 3rd.

Inside Edge Season 3

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: 3 December 2021

Inside Edge is back with a brand-new season, with new plot twists involving cricket politics, money and the many facets of glam. Inside Edge 3 starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, and Aamir Bashir will be streaming on Amazon Prime from December 3rd.

Cobalt Blue

Netflix

Streaming Date: 4 December 2021

Based on Sachin Kundalkar’s best-selling novel by the same name, Cobalt Blue is about the story of a brother and a sister who develop romantic feelings for the same name. This Netflix original film features Prateik Babbar, Neelay Mehendale, and Anjali Sivaraman. Stream it on December 4th.

Aarya 2

Disney + Hotstar

Streaming Date: 10 December 2021

International Emmy nominated web series Aarya is back with its second season. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, this crime drama web series stars Sushmita Sen in the lead. Apart from Sushmita, the first season also starred Sikander Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary.

Aranyak

Netflix

Streaming Date: 10 December 2021

Aranyak will be marking the debut of Raveena Tandon into the OTT space. The actress will be seen playing a cop named Kasturi Dogra, who, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Angad Malik set out to solve a murder mystery in the town of Sironah. Ashutosh Rana will be seen in a pivotal role. You can watch the series on Netflix from December 10th.

Decoupled

Netflix

Streaming Date: 17 December 2021

Decoupled starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla will portray the story of an urban couple who are separating ways. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Decoupled will stream on Netflix from December 17.

Atrangi Re

Disney + Hotstar

Streaming Date: 24th December 2021

Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush. Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, Atrangi Re is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on December 24th.

