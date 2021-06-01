Streaming in June 2021: From The Family Man 2 to Sunflower; A list of Hindi films & web series coming on OTT

The much-awaited season two of The Family Man and the exciting murder mystery Sunflower are opening on OTT with some other compelling narratives. Let’s take a look at what’s releasing.

Cinema chains across the country are shut more or less for over a year now. Theaters were allowed to open at the beginning of this year but due to a lump in the ticket counts, many Hindi films were not able to make a mark on the box office. Streaming is what driving the content force pretty much around the world now. Some mighty popular films like Toofan were supposed to hit the streaming but the makers backed off considering the sensitivity of the times and chose not to celebrate the film’s release. Several massive projects like Sooryavanshi, 83, and Brahmastra don’t have a theatrical release date yet considering the uncertainty of times. So, here’s a list of all that will keep you binging from the comfort of home.

The Family Man Season 2

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming date: 4 June

The Family Man 2 led by Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani has received tremendous accolades for its exciting trailer and seemingly engaging storyline with some hilarious dialogues. The show has been waiting in the wings for a very long time and revealed its first look with a bang by showcasing Samantha Akkineni in a whole new avatar.

Sunflower

Zee5

Streaming date: 11 June

Led by Sunil Grover, this whodunnit is set in a local residential society called Sunflower. Where the head of the society wants to make it the happiest place, a sudden murder occurs and throws everybody off course perhaps revealing the shades of grey over the course of the investigation. The trailer of the show was received by the audiences with much anticipation and excitement.

Skater Girl

Netflix

Streaming date: 11 June

Skater Girl is an inspiring tale of a young girl who comes from the rural part of India discovers an unlikely passion for skating. Her unusual dream of competing leads her towards several obstacles and challenges along the way.

Ray

Netflix

Streaming date: 25 June

The anthology comprising of a series of short films is inspired and based on the literary works of the legend Satyajit Ray. The stories consist of all kinds including satire and psychological thriller. The biggest gripping point here is the mighty exciting cast that includes Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Gajraj Rao, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Radhika Madan amongst others.

Sherni

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming date: TBA

Sherni is an investigation thriller/drama set in the forest, where the forest officer played by Vidya Balan is on a quest to find out secrets. Directed by ‘Newton’ fame, Amit Masurkar, the teaser of the film showed a unique landscape and was well received by the audience for its tonality.

