Streaming in November 2021: Meenakshi Sundareshwar to Dhamaka, complete list of Hindi films & series on OTT

With the COVID 19 pandemic taking a massive toll on the entertainment industry, there has been a significant boom in the viewership of digital platforms. In the recent times, the various OTT platforms have come up with interesting content. And while the theatres were shut for months, several big releases made their way to the digital platforms for release. Although the theatres have opened now, the OTT platforms continue to create a buzz for their content. The month of November is also coming with interesting content and here’s the list:

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: November 3

Directed by Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal, it is a ten part series of two friends who plan to run a fake bank after taking a clue from scam stories. Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar will star Vicky Arora in the lead along with Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, Manish Chaudhari and Sudhanshu Pandey

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Netflix

treaming Date: November 5

Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic comedy that deals with trials and tribulations of a young couple who are in a long distance marriage.

Tryst With Destiny

Sony Liv

Streaming Date: November 5

Helmed by Prashant Nair, the series happens to be an anthology of four different stories that appear to be interrelated. Tryst with Destiny comes with an impressive ensemble of cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial, Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Geetanjali Thapa and Suhasini Maniratnam.

Special Ops 1.5

Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming Date: November 12

Starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead, Special OPS 1.5 is an action espionage thriller and will narrate the mysterious story of Himmat Singh and how he ended up in RAW.

Matsya Kaand

MX Player

Streaming Date: November 18

Starring Ravi Dubey, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Zoya Afroz, and Rajesh Sharma, Matsya Kaand is a crime web series that will be all about the world of crime, theft, blasts, handcuffs and conning.

Dhamaka

Netflix

Streaming Date: November 19

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur, Dhamka happens to be a drama thriller. The actor will be seen playing the role of an anchor who is stuck between the moral dilemma of his conscience and career.

