Streaming in September 2021: From Bhoot Police to Helmet, complete list of Hindi films & series coming on OTT

Theaters in India were shut for the most part owing to COVID 19 through cinemas have opened in some parts of the country. Akshay Kumar led Bell Bottom marked the first major Bollywood film to release theatrically post-second wave. Followed swiftly by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi led ‘Chehre’. The films have underperformed at the box office however Kangana Ranaut led ‘Thalaivi’ will be releasing in cinemas on 10 September. OTT platforms are also witnessing some huge releases including the much-anticipated horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

Here is a complete list of Hindi films and web series releasing in September.

Bhoot Police

Disney Hotstar

Streaming Date: September 17

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are sharing screen space for the first time in a horror-comedy titled ‘Bhoot Police’. The film was initially planned for a theatrical release though it will now be streaming on Disney Hotstar on 17 September. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the leading parts.

Helmet

Zee5

Streaming Date: September 3

Headlined by Aparshakti Khurana, Anurita Jha, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film is a social satire. Helmet is coming out on Zee5 on September 3. The film highlights the taboo in society in a quirky and funny manner.

Kota Factory

Netflix

Streaming Date: September 24

Kota Factory season 1 led by Jitendra Maheshwari was a huge success amongst a large fan base in the country. Season 2 of the show will be streaming on Netflix on 24 September 2021. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show since the time of announcement.

Mumbai Diaries

Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: 9 September

With an ensemble star cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bhardwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi amongst others. The show is centered on the medical community that rose to the massive aftermath of 26 November 2008 in Mumbai.

Also Read| Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor shares captivating BTS PICS with Saif Ali Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez